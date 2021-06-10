Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,034 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.99 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

