Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,980 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

