Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $15.27 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.26% of SLM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SLM by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

