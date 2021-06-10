Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TSE:TOT traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.77. 21,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.55.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,730. Insiders acquired a total of 291,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,115 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.