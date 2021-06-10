TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.