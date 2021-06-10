TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

