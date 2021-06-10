TotemFi (TOTM) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 46% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $936,400.14 and approximately $91,014.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,573,975 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

