Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 330.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE TM opened at $180.54 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

