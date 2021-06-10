TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,304 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.