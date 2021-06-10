Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,238 call options on the company. This is an increase of 971% compared to the typical volume of 676 call options.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 77,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,505. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

