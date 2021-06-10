Traders Buy High Volume of OLO Put Options (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,245 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

