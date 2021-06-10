Traders Purchase High Volume of ProPhase Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,234% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,788. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.15. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

