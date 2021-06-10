Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Insiders sold 256,600 shares of company stock worth $3,524,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

