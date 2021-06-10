Traders Purchase High Volume of Yiren Digital Call Options (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,957% compared to the average daily volume of 433 call options.

Shares of YRD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

