Traders Purchase Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 747% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,485 call options.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -3.43. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

