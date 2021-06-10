Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

