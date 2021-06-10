Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 266 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $409.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

