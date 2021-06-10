Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

ILF stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

