Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 90,248 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.