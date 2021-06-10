Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

