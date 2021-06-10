Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

