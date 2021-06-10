Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

