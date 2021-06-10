Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAG opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

