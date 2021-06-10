Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $258.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.