Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

