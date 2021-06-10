Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

