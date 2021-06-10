Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.43% of Retail Value worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Retail Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

