Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.58.

