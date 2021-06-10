Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

