Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after buying an additional 183,260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

