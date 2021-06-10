Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 3,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

