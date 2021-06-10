Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 3,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

