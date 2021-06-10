Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A traded up C$1.59 on Thursday, reaching C$25.78. 383,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.