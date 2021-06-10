Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.94

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 66134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.