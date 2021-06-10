Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCL.A. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.73. 491,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.08. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

