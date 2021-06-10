Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TCL.A stock traded up C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$25.28. 315,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.08. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

