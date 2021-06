TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. TranSwitch shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 195,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.