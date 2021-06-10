Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $3.00 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00007952 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $148.77 million and $5.48 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00196437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01321079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.19 or 0.99909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,617,753 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

