Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,999. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

