Trevali Mining Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.