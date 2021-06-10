Trias (old) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Trias (old) has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias (old) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

About Trias (old)

Trias (old) (TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias (old) Coin Trading

