Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $23,900.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $23,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 146,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $247.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Tricida by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.