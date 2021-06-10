Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $23,900.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $23,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 146,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $247.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.