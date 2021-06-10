Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

