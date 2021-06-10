Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 72,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,263.65% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 128,854 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

