Tripio (TRIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.98 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $3.98 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

