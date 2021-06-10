TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.96 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.96 million and $4.49 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00112438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

