Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 3.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $103,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.