Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.