Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) vs. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Critical Survey

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $88.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Trupanion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and Alignment Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 7.49 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -587.00 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.62 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Trupanion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Trupanion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

