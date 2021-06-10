Trust Wallet Token Achieves Market Cap of $83.73 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $83.73 million and $19.72 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

