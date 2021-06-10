Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

